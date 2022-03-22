 Taylor Swift Teases New Song in 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift Teases New Song ‘Carolina’ in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer

Track for upcoming film was produced by her Folklore/Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner

Jon Blistein

Taylor Swift’s new song, “Carolina,” features prominently in the trailer for the upcoming film, Where the Crawdads Sing, set to arrive in theaters this July.

Based on Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name, Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, the abandoned, so-called “Marsh Girl” who raises herself in the marshlands near the fictional North Carolina town, Barkley Cove. When Kya gets older, she finds herself drawn to two men, but after one of them turns up dead, she’s immediately pegged as the main suspect, igniting an investigation that could reveal some long-held town secrets.

In an Instagram post, Swift said she got “absolutely lost” in Where the Crawdads Sing when she first read the book and was eager to contribute music to the film. “I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend [Aaron Dessner] to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.” (Swift added that a full version of the track will be released soon.)

Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, while the cast also boasts Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn. The film was directed by Olivia Newman with a screenplay from Lucy Alibar.

