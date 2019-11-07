 Taylor Swift Announces Free Atlanta Concert During March Madness – Rolling Stone
Taylor Swift Announces Free Atlanta Concert During March Madness

Singer will headline Capital One JamFest at Centennial Olympic Park on April 5th, her first non-Lover Fest 2020 gig

Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019

Taylor Swift has announced her first non-Lover Fest gig in 2020, a free concert in Atlanta set around the NCAA March Madness tournament.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift has announced her first non-Lover Fest gig in 2020, a free concert in Atlanta set around the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Swift will headline the Capital One JamFest on April 5th, 2020 at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, an event that also marks the final day of the March Madness Music Festival.

“We’re thrilled to have Taylor Swift perform as the headliner for the closing night of the March Madness Music Festival,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “This will be one of many great events for fans during Final Four weekend, from the opening of Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One on Friday morning, through the semifinals to the National Championship celebration on Monday night.”

As Capitol One noted in a statement, the Swift concert will be a free event for fans, although ticketing details were not yet revealed.

“Over the years, Capitol One has brought some of the most iconic artists in music to perform at Capitol One JamFest, and we could not be more excited to have Taylor Swift, one of the most successful artists in history, headline this event in 2020 and the unique opportunity to offer this to fans for free,” Capital One’s Byron Daub said in a statement.

Additional performers for Capital One JamFest — which in the past has featured headliners like Bruce Springsteen, Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Sting — will be announced in the coming months.

In September, Swift revealed she would stage a pair of two-day stadium concerts — dubbed Love Fest West and Lover Fest East — in 2020 in support of her new album Lover. Both fests — July 25th and July 26th at Los Angeles’ new NFL venue SoFi Stadium and Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium on July 31st and August 1st — have sold out.

Although the Lover Fests were billed as Swift’s lone standalone concerts of 2020, the singer did state that she would be announcing festival appearances in the U.S. and overseas, paving the way for the Capitol One JamFest headlining gig.

