See Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie Perform ‘ME!’ With Giant Butterfly on ‘The Voice’

Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie performed their song “ME!” for just the second time live on the season 16 finale of The Voice. The two singers and their backing performers danced in front of a gigantic, bedazzled rainbow butterfly, with plenty of sparkles and technicolor swirls on Swift’s outfit to match.

Since released “ME!” as the (presumed) lead single to her upcoming seventh album, Swift has also performed the track with Urie live at the Billboard Music Awards. Despite some initial critical backlash towards the song and its sugary music video, “ME!” has risen to Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100, behind Lil Nas X’s viral runaway hit “Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus).” Rolling Stone writer and noted Swift fan Rob Sheffield referred to “ME!” as “a totally canonical Taylor Swift single.”

Swift most recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk “ME!” and Avengers: Endgame, and revealed that she has finished recording her latest LP, though she has yet to announce an official release date.