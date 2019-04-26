Taylor Swift Announces New Song ‘ME!’ With Brendon Urie

A new Taylor Swift era is upon us. The pop star is readying her seventh album by releasing the new song “ME!” featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie. The track and visual will be streaming across all platforms at midnight Eastern Time.

Swift announced “ME!” during an interview with Robin Roberts in Nashville that aired live on ABC Thursday night. The information followed months of clues centering on cryptic, colorful and sunny images on her Instagram. Last week, she launched a countdown on Instagram and her official site and changed the backgrounds across her platforms from the black-and-white starkness of her Reputation era to brighter, rainbow-centric hues. She revealed more clues with a mural launch in Nashville, where she previewed the ABC interview.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces what will be revealed at midnight: "It's going to be a new song and music video!" The song is called "ME!" and it will feature @brendonurie. WE CAN'T WAIT! https://t.co/zJcGoGMulD #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/SbJtVfxnHZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

Swift released Reputation in 2017. Soon after, she launched her world stadium tour in support of the LP which ended in November of last year. According to Billboard, it is the highest grossing U.S. tour of all time. On December 31st, she released a Reputation concert film on Netflix.

Urie has professed his love for Swift’s music for years. He has covered “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and while hosting Amazon’s Song of the Day, he chose Swift’s “Delicate” as one of his picks. He called her “one of the greatest artists of our day.”

In recent years, Urie’s band Panic! At the Disco has had an uptick in popularity, becoming even bigger than they were over a decade ago when they released A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. The group’s last two albums were also their first two to go Number One. More recently, P!ATD had a major hit with “High Hopes,” which reached Number Four on the Hot 100, higher than their breakthrough single, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” ever reached.