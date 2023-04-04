Taylor Swift Prescribes the Boygenius Album to ‘Make Your Life Better’

A new voice has entered the digital forum to weigh in on the piping hot discourse about supergroup (and recent Rolling Stone cover stars) Boygenius: Taylor Alison Swift.

The pop star posted a glowing recommendation of the trio’s debut album, The Record, on her Instagram story Tuesday, April 4, calling the LP “genuinely a masterpiece” and adding, “if you don’t already have it on repeat I’d go ahead and do thatttt.”

For good measure, Swift capped off her review: “Just a friendly tip to make your life better!” — followed by a requisite kissy face emoji.

Swift has, of course, grown close in recent years with one-third of Boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers. Back in 2021, Swift tapped Bridgers to contribute to “Nothing New” a vault track from Red (Taylor’s Version). And just last week, Bridgers presented Swift with the 2023 Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and spoke about the impact that Swift has had on her own career as a singer-songwriter.

“As I grew up, so did Taylor, and so did her songs. Gradually, my songs started to suck less because instead of trying to sound interesting, I just started telling the truth. Taylor has always told the truth. She’s written songs from exactly where she is. Her music shifted genre in the same way life does — in the same way being 16 is totally incomparable to being 18, 22, 25, 28. I’m grateful to have grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it, or, ‘The World: Taylor’s Version.’”

Bridgers will also open for Swift during a stretch of shows on the Eras Tour, starting May 5 in Nashville and ending May 28 in East Rutherford, New Jersey (outside New York City). While we here at Rolling Stone were hoping Boygenius would’ve gotten the Eras tour opening slot, the trio will tour the country this summer, with some dates coming as part of the Re:SET concert series.