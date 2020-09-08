Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled Join ‘Just Vote’ Voter Registration Campaign

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled and more have joined a new non-partisan voter registration campaign, Just Vote, organized by Global Citizen and HeadCount.

The aim of the campaign is to get young people to check their voter registration status and register 50,000 young voters ahead of the 2020 elections. For those that check their status and/or register, Just Vote is offering exclusive experiences, performances and memorabilia donated by the various artists supporting the campaign.

Along with Swift, Eilish and Khaled, Just Vote has support from Billy Porter, Finneas, Julianne Hough, Loren Gray, Nicky Jam, Quavo and Usher. Participants can check their voter registration status on the Just Vote website, after which they’ll be eligible for opportunities like “a virtual dance lesson with Usher and his choreographer, a never-before-seen performance from Nicky Jam, a happy hour meet and greet with Quavo, or a virtual get together with DJ Khaled.”

Other rewards included a guitar signed by Swift, autographed vinyl and merch from Eilish and Finneas, and a pair of replica Kinky Boots boots from Porter

In a statement, DJ Khaled expressed his support for the registration drive with his characteristic all-caps effusiveness: “MAJOR KEY ALERT! Checking your voting status and registering to vote is easy and important. I’m partnering with Global Citizen and HeadCount, to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice. I’m looking forward to hosting a virtual meet and greet with the Just Vote campaign to talk with young people who have taken the time to check their voter registration status.”

“With only a few months until the election, this is a pivotal moment to be launching Just Vote,” Andy Bernstein, executive director of HeadCount, added. “The challenges of COVID-19 demand that we innovate the ways in which we engage potential voters. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Global Citizen, these brilliant artists and companies to excite voters and encourage participation in our democracy.”