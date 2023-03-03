Taylor Swift Plots a ‘Seventies Powder Party’ (Not That Kind) in ‘Lavender Haze’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift has offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the psychedelic visual for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.”

The video finds Swift pulling double duty as an actor and director in the video, starting with a conversation between her and co-star, Laith Ashley, about his role. Ashley even admits he was surprised by Swift’s instructions, quipping, “I didn’t expect for her to share anything with me. I was like, I’m kind of just here… I don’t want to say a prop, but a model. But she went into detail as to what my role was in the video, so I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

Elsewhere, Swift discusses the video’s fantastical sets, her backward crawling skills, and the importance of remembering to take off a giant blue fur coat before she crawls “because this, crawling, is giving blue bear — like, that’s an animal.” In the final moments, Swift explains the video’s big “powder party” scene, catching herself and clarifying she doesn’t actually mean what everyone thinks when they hear “Seventies powder party.”

Swift released the “Lavender Haze” video back in January, marking the third Midnights visual. The first clip from the album that was released was for “Anti-Hero,” and the second was “Bejeweled,” which featured an all-star cast that included Laura Dern, Haim, and Dita Von Teese.

Swift is gearing up for her highly-anticipated Eras Tour, which will mark her first full-fledged trek since 2018. The run kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, with North American shows scheduled through Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.