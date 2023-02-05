Taylor Swift Is Officially an Award-Winning Director With Her Best Music Video Grammy 2023 Win

Oscars, who? Taylor Swift can officially add “award-winning director” to her resume after taking home the prize for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

The self-directed video beat out Adele’s “Easy on Me,” BTS’ “Yet to Come,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Style’s “As It Was,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.” The award was announced in the pre-televised portion of the show on Sunday night.

I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen. https://t.co/nVoR1myP1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 6, 2023

The trophy also marks Swift’s 12th Grammy win in total and her second for Best Music Video. She last took home an award in the category in 2018, when she and Lamar won for their “Bad Blood” video.

“All Too Well” was originally released in 2012 on Red, which Swift re-recorded as part of her massive project to reclaim her master recordings. The long-teased 10-minute original version of the track appeared on Red (Taylor’s Version) this time around, which featured even more biting lyrics about the relationship that inspired it.

“Emotionally, I was going through exactly what the short film depicts, and I think that time is such an incredible asset to use when we have these stories that are hard to tell,” Swift previously said of directing the video during an interview with Variety. “Because it’s good if a story is hard to tell, that means it’s incredibly emotionally potent, but it’s impossible to tell it with perspective and truth if you’re in it sometimes.” Trending Tom Brady, Cheating Trump Fanatic, Ruins ‘80 for Brady’ SNL and Pedro Pascal Transform ‘Mario Kart’ Into ‘The Last of Us’ SNL Airs Hilarious Interview With Bowen Yang’s Chinese Spy Balloon SNL: Coldplay Performs a Soaring, Choir-Backed Version of ‘Fix You’

“I think there’s a moment when you’re 19 or 20 where your heart is so susceptible to just getting broken, getting shattered, and your sense of self goes out the window so quickly, and it’s such a formative age,” she added. “I wanted to tell that story, too, about sort of girlhood calcifying into this bruised adulthood.”

Since making her directing debut on “All Too Well,” Swift has been tapped to make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with the singer on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date.