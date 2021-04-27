Taylor Swift Notches Another Week at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Taylor Swift held on to the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row.

The musician pulled in 138.4 million song streams during the week of April 16th through the 22nd. That’s down significantly from the 228.1 million she raked in the previous week following the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), though it was still enough to best Drake, who came in at Number Two with 132.4 million. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) also slipped from Number One to Number Three on the Top 200 Albums chart, though it still brought in 48.3 million song streams to help it move 54,700 album-equivalent units.

Shaking up the Top 10 this week, though, was Young Thug, who jumped from Number 53 to Number Three following the release of Slime Language 2. The collaborative album with YSL Records and Gunna debuted at Number One on the RS200, accumulating 130 million streams, and Young Thug was the primary beneficiary of those numbers, garnering 95.6 million streams for himself. Gunna got a boost from the record as well, rising from Number 48 to Number 13 with 66.6 million song streams.

Top Artists The week of April 16, 2021 1 Taylor Swift Song Streams 138.4M Song Streams 138.4M Top Song Mr. Perfectly Fine Taylor’s Version Weeks on Chart 316 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 132.4M Song Streams 132.4M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 323 Peak Position 1 3 Young Thug Song Streams 95.6M Song Streams 95.6M Top Song Hot Weeks on Chart 298 Peak Position 1 4 Rod Wave Song Streams 94.8M Song Streams 94.8M Top Song Tombstone Weeks on Chart 90 Peak Position 1 5 Juice Wrld Song Streams 89.5M Song Streams 89.5M Top Song Lucid Dreams Weeks on Chart 147 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, rock outfit Greta Van Fleet made their Artists 500 debut, landing at Number 372 with 7.9 million song streams following the release of their new LP, The Battle at Garden’s Gate (the record did well enough to debut at Number Six on the RS200, though the 47,600 album-equivalent units it moved came primarily from its 30,800 album sales as opposed to its 5.7 million song streams). Eric Church also got a boost up to Number 40 with 34.3 million song streams upon the arrival his latest album, Heart, which bowed at Number Two on the RS200 with 10 million song streams.