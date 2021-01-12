RS Charts: Taylor Swift Back On Top of Artists 500 Chart

Taylor Swift returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first week of 2021, January 1st through 7th.

The musician racked up an impressive 122.3 million song streams as her latest album, Evermore, notched its third non-consecutive week atop the Top 200 Albums Chart. The record moved 53,800 album-equivalent units thanks primarily to 48.6 million streams, while its predecessor, Folklore, landed at Number Four, moving 35,000 album-units with 23.3 million song streams.

The first week of the year was a quiet one for new releases, so there wasn’t too much movement elsewhere in the Artists 500. Familiar faces Drake, Juice WRLD, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Pop Smoke filled out the Numbers Two through Five spots with 93.6 million, 85 million, 81.8 million and 74.6 million streams respectively. Ariana Grande landed at Number Six with 71.5 million, while Lil Dark dropped from Four to Seven with 65 million.

Top Artists The week of January 1, 2021 1 Taylor Swift Song Streams 122.3M Song Streams 122.3M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 300 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 93.6M Song Streams 93.6M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 307 Peak Position 1 3 Juice Wrld Song Streams 85M Song Streams 85M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 131 Peak Position 1 4 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 81.8M Song Streams 81.8M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 169 Peak Position 1 5 Pop Smoke Song Streams 74.6M Song Streams 74.6M Top Song For the Night Weeks on Chart 76 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Eminem and Lil Baby fell at Numbers Eight and Nine with 63 and 61 million streams. Last week’s Artists 500 chart topper, Playboi Carti, dropped to Number 10 as his new album, Whole Lotta Red, fell to Number Six on the RS200, moving 33,600 album units with 46.2 million streams.

Outside the Top 10, a couple artists saw some movement, including country star Morgan Wallen, who crept from Number 15 to Number 12 as he picked up 54.8 million song streams (his new album Dangerous: The Double Album is expected to have a big chart debut next week). Additionally, rising rapper the Kid Laroi jumped from Number 32 to Number 26 as his album landed at Number 11 on the RS200.