Taylor Swift’s New ‘Love Story’ Propels Her to Top of Artists 500 Chart

Taylor Swift returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart following the release of her new version of “Love Story.”

The musician wracked up 127.2 million song streams for the week of February 12th through the 18th, with “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” debuting at Number Four on the Top 100 Songs chart with 14.3 million streams. Swift’s two 2020 albums, Evermore and Folklore, also continue to post big streaming numbers with the former landing at Number Six on the Top 200 Albums chart this week with 24.8 million streams, and the latter landing at Number 10 with 19.4 million streams.

The boost Swift got from her “Love Story” remake notably ended Morgan Wallen’s five-week reign at the top of the Artists 500 chart, though the country star only fell to Number Two, pulling in 116.9 million streams. Wallen’s streaming success has more than weathered the storm centered around a video of him using a racist slur. His second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, recorded yet another week at Number One on the RS200, garnering 95.7 million song streams to move 86,900 album-equivalent units.

Top Artists The week of February 12, 2021 1 Taylor Swift Song Streams 127.2M Song Streams 127.2M Top Song Love Story Weeks on Chart 307 Peak Position 1 2 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 116.9M Song Streams 116.9M Top Song Wasted on You Weeks on Chart 142 Peak Position 1 3 Juice Wrld Song Streams 99.7M Song Streams 99.7M Top Song All Girls Are the Same Weeks on Chart 138 Peak Position 1 4 Drake Song Streams 98.6M Song Streams 98.6M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 314 Peak Position 1 5 The Weeknd Song Streams 95.5M Song Streams 95.5M Top Song Save Your Tears Weeks on Chart 319 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

With no big albums arriving last week, there weren’t any other major moves in the upper echelons of the Artists 500 chart, with the usual faces filling out the rest of the Top 10: Juice WRLD (99.7 million), Drake (98.6 million), the Weeknd (95.5 million), Youngboy Never Broke Again (75.9 million), Lil Dark (73.4 million) Ariana Grande (67.1 million), Pop Smoke (66.1 million) and Lil Baby (65.1 million). Elsewhere, however, there were a couple Artist 500 debuts, with Babyface Ray landing on the chart for the first time at Number 346 and Masked Wolf arriving at Number 450.