Taylor Swift Announces Her First Tour in 5 Years, 4 Albums, and 2 Re-Releases

Can confirm: Taylor Swift won’t be hosting a Meet Me at the FolkLoverMore Fest: she’s heading on tour. On Tuesday, a day after she completely took over the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with Midnights, Taylor Swift announced that she’ll be heading on the road in the new year on the Taylor Swift: The Eras stadium tour.

“Good Morning America, it’s Taylor,” Swift said during the announcement. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time and I’ve been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the ‘Eras’ tour, and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

The tour will begin on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and extend through Aug. 5 where the singer will wrap with a second night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift will be making stops in Las Vegas, Arlington, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, Seattle, and more on the 26-date U.S. tour. General sale for the Eras tour begins on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

“It starts in U.S. stadiums and we will be releasing international dates as soon as we can,” Swift added. “And I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. And really, I’m just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say thank you for everything.”

Across the tour, Swift will be supported in select cities by a combination of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

The Eras tour follows the cancelation of her planned 2020 Lover Fest tour, which was originally going to see her make stadium stops in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York, along with Brazil, Denmark, Norway, and Poland. “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” she wrote in 2021.

Swift last went the road in 2018 for her massive Reputation Stadium Tour, which saw Swift accompanied by the likes of Charli XCX and Camila Cabello across the United States, the United Kingdom, along with Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The tour was the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist that year.

Since her last tour, Swift has released four albums and two re-releases: Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and Taylor’s Version editions of Fearless and Red with additional songs. In total, she’s dropped 90 tracks of new material, not including collaborations with the likes of Haim and Big Red Machine.

Fans have long wonder what music she’ll be performing on the road, with some theorizing that she’d host a residency in Las Vegas or a music festival where she’d perform different “eras” on different nights.

Along with packing her setlist with songs from Reputation in 2018, she surprised each city with an acoustic rendition of fan favorites like “Red,” “Holy Ground,” and “Wildest Dreams.” At select shows, she also brought out special guests. Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Hayley Kiyoko, and Maren Morris were among the artists to be brought out by Swift.

The stadium tour was accompanied by a concert film released on New Year’s Eve that year.

She previously took her 1989 album on the road for 85 dates, where she was accompanied by the likes of Mendes, James Bay, Vance Joy, and Haim. Before then was The Red Tour in 2013 and 2014, and her Speak Now World Tour from 2011 to 2012.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

March 18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

March 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

April 1 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 2 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

April 22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 10 – Deroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

July 1 – Cincinnati, Oh @ Paycor Stadium

July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium