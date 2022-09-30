Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’ With ‘Maroon’ Song Title

22 more days until Midnights. But to Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from album. Today, she announced the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.”

With this one, we now know five songs off the LP: “Question…?,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Mastermind,” and “Midnight Rain,” which she revealed is track six earlier this week.

This is Swift’s official tenth album, and follows the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) last year. It’s also her first album of new music since dropping Folklore and Evermore in 2020.

So far, we know that she worked with Jack Antonoff, thanks to a teaser clip she posted titled “The making of Midnights.” And that she’s dropping four different-syled types of vinyl records that each form a clock, along with a Target exclusive version that is lavender.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she said while announcing the LP. “The floors we pace and the demons we face.” She also described the album of “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”