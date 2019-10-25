See Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber Talk ‘Cats’ New Original Song, Hear Snippet

Taylor Swift is serving double duty in the forthcoming new film version of Cats. In addition to her role as Bombalurina, Swift collaborated with lauded composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for a new song called “Beautiful Ghosts.” In a video about the song, Swift, Lloyd Webber and director-screenwriter Tom Hooper discuss the tune’s genesis.

“There was an ambition and an aspiration to have an original song in the movie,” Swift says in the clip. “Just very much this understanding of like, ‘Let’s write the best song we can.'”

Lloyd Webber said he played the song’s music for Swift. “You said, ‘I’ll do the lyric,’ and you did it then and there, more or less,” Webber added.

“What I couldn’t believe was the extraordinary beauty of these lyrics that Taylor had written,” Hooper said. “And it was as if someone had come into the film that I was in the middle of making and you know read the script and met the actors and seen the world and reflected back to me a profound understanding of what we’re trying to do with the movie. So it was utterly thrilling.”

The song will first be sung by Victoria (portrayed by Francesca Hayward). Swift’s own sung version will appear during the film’s end credits. The inclusion of the original song makes Swift and Cats Oscar eligible, alongside the possibility of other best original song movie honor nominations.

The clip includes a snippet of Victoria singing the song in the film as well as Swift in the studio laying down her vocal track. “Perilous night, their voices calling/A flicker of light before the dawning,” Swift sings over Lloyd Webber’s piano-led, melancholy melody. “But at least you have beautiful ghosts.”