Taylor Swift to Headline Amazon ‘Prime Day’ Concert

Taylor Swift will headline Amazon’s 2019 “Prime Day” concert, which will stream live July 10th at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The New York show at an undisclosed location will also feature performances from SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G, while Jane Lynch will host the event.

Last year, Amazon hosted a similar concert for Amazon Music in New York City that featured Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels. Amazon says no tickets will be available for the show, but a rep for the company says that “select Prime members will be invited to attend.”

Swift is gearing up for the release of her new album, Lover, which arrives August 23rd and follows her 2017 effort, Reputation. So far, the singer has released two singles, “You Need to Calm Down” and “Me!,” the latter featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. Swift offered a few details about Lover during a recent Instagram Live appearance, saying the record would feature 18 tracks along with voice memos from her songwriting and recording sessions.

As for the other performers, Becky G has released a handful of singles this year, including “Next to You Part II,” with Digital Farm Animals, Rvssian and Davido, and “Green Light Go.” Dua Lipa is coming off a massive 2018 that saw her notch hits with “IDGAF” and “Electricity” with Silk City (the latter won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording), while she recently told Rolling Stone that her goal for this year is to finish the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut. And SZA has been relatively quiet since releasing her acclaimed debut, Ctrl, in 2017, though she recently teamed with the Weeknd and Travis Scott for “Power Is Power,” which appeared on the Game of Thrones compilation For the Throne.