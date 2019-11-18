Taylor Swift Allowed to Perform Old Songs at AMAs, Says Former Label

Taylor Swift will be allowed to perform her old material at the American Music Awards after her former label, Big Machine, reached a licensing agreement with the show’s production company, Dick Clark Productions, according to a statement from Big Machine, per NPR. The AMAs will take place this Sunday, November 24th.

“The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”

Representatives for Big Machine, Dick Clark Productions and Swift did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. It’s unclear which songs Swift will perform on Sunday’s show.

The announcement comes one week after Swift released a statement on social media claiming that Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun had told her she’s “not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.” Swift said that Big Machine had specifically told her she couldn’t use her old music in a Netflix documentary about her life, and in a career-spanning medley on the American Music Awards.

In response, Big Machine Label Group released a statement saying, “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.” A representative for Swift immediately hit back, saying Borchetta “flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix,” adding, “Please notice in Big Machine’s statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post.”

The dust-up over the Netflix doc and the AMAs marks the latest escalation in Swift’s ongoing feud with Big Machine, which began earlier this year when Braun — a longtime Swift nemesis — purchased Big Machine for $300 million and took control of the masters for her first six albums. Swift then announced that she planned to re-record her first six albums next year in order to regain control of her songs.