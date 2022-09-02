Taylor Swift Bringing ‘All Too Well’ to Toronto International Film Festival

Taylor Swift will return to the film festival circuit next week when she appears at the Toronto International Film Festival to introduce a screening of her All Too Well: A Short Film.

Like her screening earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, Swift will also take part in a conversation about her 10-minute short film on Sept. 8 at Bell Lightbox, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Swift’s appearance will also mark the first time that the MTV VMA Video of the Year-winning All Too Well has screened on 35 mm film.

“We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement on Friday.

(While there’s no mention of a post-screening performance, don’t be surprised if — like at Tribeca — Swift whips out her acoustic guitar to deliver the unabridged Taylor’s Version of “All Too Well.”)

It was recently revealed that All Too Well: A Short Film qualified for the Academy Awards’ Best Live Action Short category after it gained eligibility when it screened on Nov. 2021 at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square.

When Swift screened All Too Well: A Short Film this past June at the Tribeca Film Festival, she said of the 10-minute visual, “This is not a music video. We approached everything differently.”

While Swift continues her run of film fests, the singer will also next focus on her upcoming LP Midnights, due out in Oct.