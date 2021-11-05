Grab Your Red Scarves: Taylor Swift Teases ‘All Too Well’ Short Film

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” a fan favorite and Rob Sheffield’s Number One Swift song, is getting a short film out Nov. 12.

Swift dropped a teaser of the film on Good Morning America on Friday, revealing she’ll direct and star alongside Stranger Thing‘s Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The news coincides perfectly with the fact that Jake Gyllenhaal, the presumed subject of the song, is trending on Twitter.

Nov. 12 also marks the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 classic that contains the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” Last year, Swift spoke with Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos about the LP on our 500 Greatest Albums podcast. She’ll celebrate the release on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 13, her fifth appearance on the show.

Swift’s announcement arrives on the heels of her recent appearance at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where she inducted Carole King and performed a heartfelt “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.“

“I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” she said, in a speech that brought King to tears. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”