Bye Bye, ‘American Pie’: Taylor Swift’s 10-Minute ‘All Too Well’ Becomes Longest #1 Hit 

Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is now the longest Number One hit of all time, replacing Don McLean’s “American Pie” on Monday — a.k.a. the day the music died.

According to Billboard, the extended version of Swift’s greatest song, released earlier this month on Red (Taylor’s Version), assumes Number One at 10 minutes and 13 seconds. “American Pie” held that rank for nearly 50 years since it first landed on the charts in Jan. 1972.

“You guys sent a 10-minute song to Number One for the first time in history,” Swift marveled on Instagram, posting a video of herself mouthing a popular TikTok video of a baby saying, “What the hell.”

The charting is just the latest in the “All Too Well” saga that’s been at the forefront of music all month: Swift recently performed the new version on SNL, dropped an acoustic version she performed at AMC 13 theater in Manhattan the day before, released a “Sad Girl Autumn” rendition, and revealed a short film for the track starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. Somehow, she also found time to release a video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” directed by Blake Lively and starring Miles Teller.