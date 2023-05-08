Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner Debut ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ in a Downpour

During her delayed, rain-soaked show in Nashville last night, Taylor Swift treated fans to a tour debut of Midnights‘ “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” featuring a special cameo from co-writer and co-producer Aaron Dessner.

Swift’s final show in Nashville was pushed back several hours due to lightning nearby; the concert didn’t actually start until after 10 p.m., and even then, there was rain throughout much of the gig. A very damp-looking Swift joked about the conditions before bringing out Dessner, saying, “I mean, we all look like we’ve been sprayed by a garden hose, we all look like river otters.”

In introducing the acoustic rendition of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” Swift called the song “one of our favorites when we made it” and noted that fans have been requesting it throughout the tour. “So, we figured we would wait until a really special moment to play it, and you guys have earned it,” she continued. “This is a song about just, like, looking back at your life and thinking about stuff you wish you, just like, ‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ve’ done.”

This isn't the first time Dessner has joined Swift on stage during the Eras Tour. Back in April, the National musician popped up at two of her shows in Tampa Bay, Florida. During the first gig, the pair played one of their other Midnights collaborations, "The Great War," while the next night they played Folklore's "Mad Woman."

Dessner wasn’t the only guest Swift welcomed to the stage during her Nashville run. With Phoebe Bridgers finally joining the Eras Tour as an opener this weekend, on Friday, May 5, Swift brought out the singer-songwriter to perform their from-the-vault collaboration off Red (Taylor’s Version), “Nothing New.”

During that show, too, Swift announced her next re-recorded album, Speak Now, which will arrive on July 7. In a follow-up tweet, Swift added that the Taylor’s Version of her 2010 LP will feature “six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault.”