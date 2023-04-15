fbpixel
×
 
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Greatest Show'

Taylor Swift Brings Out Aaron Dessner for Live Debut of ‘The Great War’ at Tampa Bay Show

A night after witnessing The Eras Tour, the National member joins Swift onstage to perform the Midnights: 3am Edition cut
Taylor Swift Aaron Dessner the great war
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner perform onstage at Raymond James Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift brought out her frequent collaborator and the National member Aaron Dessner for the live debut of “The Great War” Friday night at The Era Tour’s second show at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.

Dessner was spotted in attendance by fans at the previous night’s show on Thursday, and while he didn’t take the stage that night, he joined Swift Friday to play the Midnights: 3am Edition track during the acoustic “Surprise Songs” portion of the setlist.

“Everybody’s watching the greatest performer on Earth do the greatest show of all time,” Dessner told the crowd after being introduced by Swift, who joked that “The Great War” “took on a new meaning” when the song was used to describe the battle fans endured trying to buy tickets for The Eras Tour.

Following “The Great War,” Swift served up the live debut of another Midnights track, “You’re on Your Own, Kid”:

Trending

On Thursday night, the “Surprise Songs” section harkened by to Speak Now with a performance of that album’s title track. Earlier in the Eras Tour, the ever-changing segment has also featured a duet with Marcus Mumford and a tribute to Lana Del Rey.

Swift closes out her three-night stand in Tampa Bay Saturday night.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Drake Bell Found 'Safe,' Police Confirm After Reporting ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Was ‘Missing and Endangered’

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Is Reportedly Very Different From What Fans See in Public

All the Details on Kim Kardashian Starring in 'American Horror Story' Season 12 (Exclusive)

Josh Harris Reaches $6 Billion Deal to Buy NFL’s Commanders

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad