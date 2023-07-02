See Taylor Swift Bring Out Aaron Dessner and Gracie Abrams at Cincinnati Show

Taylor Swift welcomed a pair of guests, Aaron Dessner and Gracie Abrams, onstage during a rare three-track “Surprise Songs” segment at her Eras Tour gig Saturday in Cincinnati.

Given the show was in the Ohio city that produced the National, it was fitting that Swift first brought out Dessner, a Cincy native, for the debut live performance of Evermore’s “Ivy.”

Abrams, who has served as a special guest on most Eras Tour dates since joining the trek in April, next appeared to perform her own “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” on piano while Swift accompanied her on guitar:

Swift then capped off the Surprise Songs segment with a third track — usually the Surprise Songs segment also boasts two performances from her catalog — with the singer delivered the first live “Call It What You Want” in five years: Trending Tracy Chapman Will Become the First Black Woman to Score a Number One Country Song as Sole Writer Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Their Flop Era Why Is ‘And Just Like That…’ Trolling Us With Even More Che Diaz? Jonathan Majors’ ‘Extreme Abuse’ Allegedly Goes Back Nearly a Decade

Friday’s Eras Tour show in Cincinnati featured the premiere performance of “Evermore” and “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” at Paycor Stadium.

The Eras Tour will continue next weekend with two shows at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Swift will then spend weekends in Denver, Seattle and Santa Clara before wrapping up the U.S. leg with an epic six-night stand at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium.