Taylor Swift Gives Over $55 Million in Bonuses to Everyone on Colossal 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour has become one of the biggest live spectacles of the year, lauded for her historical performances, gorgeous set designs, dazzling costumes, cutting-edge lighting effects, and more. The ability to pull off a show of that scale, night after night, takes a phenomenal team to make it happen — and the superstar is expressing her gratitude.

Swift recently gave bonuses totaling more than $55 million to each person working on her show, according to People. This includes everyone from dancers to sound technicians, catering to riggers, and more. The mega artist also reportedly gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers, per ET and TMZ, which first reported the news.

The singer-songwriter’s sold-out shows have garnered more than 70,000 fans each night. Swift first announced the tour last October after she took over the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with Midnights. The tour kicked off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and extends through Aug. 9, where the singer will wrap her U.S. tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Good Morning America, it’s Taylor,” Swift said during the announcement. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time and I’ve been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the ‘Eras’ tour, and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”