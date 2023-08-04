Taylor Swift Gave Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Her ‘Red’-Era Fedora

Taylor Swift graciously bestowed her honorary Red-era fedora to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Bianka, during her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles Thursday night, Aug. 3.

Video of the incredibly sweet moment was shared widely on social media, with Taylor meeting Bianka side stage at the end of “22,” giving her a hug and placing the hat on her head. Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of the hug on Instagram as well, writing in the caption, “We love you @taylorswift ❤️”

Bryant further documented their entire Eras Tour experience on Instagram Stories, even sharing a picture of the custom jacket she had made up for the occasion. The jean jacket had a bedazzled “SWIFTIE” emblazoned on the back alongside a particularly poignant photo: Her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and Swift on stage together at the Staples Center during the 1989 tour. At that show, Kobe even presented Swift with her own banner commemorating her 16 sold-out shows at the venue.

She also performed Midnights’ “Maroon” on piano, which she previously debuted during her run at MetLife Stadium. And earlier in the show, she welcomed Haim on stage for a performance of their Evermore collaboration “No Body, No Crime” (they’d previously linked up to play that live in Seattle).

Following Swift’s Los Angeles shows, she’ll close out the extensive opening leg of her North American tour with four shows in Mexico City, Aug. 24 through 27. The Eras Tour will continue in November with a trip through South America, while next year, Swift will take the show to Australia, Asia, and Europe. She also just announced a second North American run, which will kick off Oct. 18, 2024, in Miami and wrap with a multi-night stand in Toronto, Nov. 14 through 23.