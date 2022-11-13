Taylor Swift Wins Big at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the top trophy winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards that aired live on Sunday, Nov. 13. The singer took home awards for Best Artist, Best Pop, and both Best Video and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

“I wanted to say to the fans, I had an album come out recently called Midnights, and I’m so blown away, you have no idea how much it means to me to even get to do this as a career,” she said during her acceptance speech for Best Artist. “So I just wanted to say personally from me to you, the fact that you have done what you’ve done, supporting that album, being excited about that album, and loving it and there’s not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much, I can’t believe I get to do this as a job. It’s all because of you. Thank you so, so much.”

Other notable winners included Nicki Minaj winning Best Hip Hop as well as Best Song for “Super Freaky Girl,” Harry Styles won Best Live, and K-Pop artists received a number of accolades including Lisa (Best K-Pop), Seventeen (Best New and Best Push), BTS (Biggest Fans), and Blackpink (Best Metaverse Performance).

This year’s MTV EMA Generation Change award went to Ukrainians Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yankovina for fighting for the rights of those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in the country. MTV Entertainment Group partnered with Choose Love — a humanitarian nonprofit that provides aid to, and advocacy for, refugees around the world — to choose the recipients, who were honored during the MTV EMA red carpet show.

Hosted by Rita Ora (who received a trophy for Best Look ‘Personal Style’) and Taika Waititi and held at PSD Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, the event included performances from David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Gorillaz and Thundercat, Muse, Ava Max, Stormzy, One Republic, and Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra, among other artists.