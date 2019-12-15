Taylor Swift to Headline 2020 Glastonbury Festival

Fresh off celebrating her 30th birthday at Jingle Ball, Taylor Swift announced Sunday that she has booked a headlining slot at the 2020 Glastonbury Festival.

The Lover singer will make her Glastonbury debut by filling the prestigious Sunday night slot at the U.K. festival, which is marking its 50th anniversary in 2020. Swift joins previously announced Saturday headliner Paul McCartney and Diana Ross, who will perform before Swift Sunday in the “Legends” slot.

I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there! 💋 pic.twitter.com/2gJ40mEiDH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 15, 2019

Glastonbury organizer Michael Eavis said of Swift, “She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”

"She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.” Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

Emily Eavis added, “Taylor is one of the biggest and best artists on the planet, and we’re just so pleased that she’s coming here to Worthy Farm to join us for our 50th birthday celebrations.

The already-sold-out Glastonbury has not yet announced its Friday headliner, but Emily Eavis stated it was a male artist performing at the festival for the first time; the BBC speculates that Kendrick Lamar is the favorite to land the Friday headlining gig.

While Swift won’t embark on a traditional tour in support of Lover — the singer has thus far only announced five U.S. shows for 2020, a gig at Atlanta’s Capital One Jam Fest and two concerts apiece at her bicoastal Lover Fest — the singer has already lined up numerous European festivals, including Denmark’s Roskilde, Lisbon’s NOS Alive, France’s Festival de Nimes and now Glastonbury.