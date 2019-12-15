 Taylor Swift to Headline 2020 Glastonbury Festival - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next 'SNL' Tackles Trump Impeachment, Divided Nation in Christmas Dinner Cold Open Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Taylor Swift to Headline 2020 Glastonbury Festival

Singer joins Paul McCartney and Diana Ross as headliners at 50th anniversary of legendary U.K. fest

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift performs on her 30th birthday at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden, in New York2019 Jingle Ball - Show, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019

Fresh off celebrating her 30th birthday at Jingle Ball, Taylor Swift announced Sunday that she will headline the 2020 Glastonbury Festival.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fresh off celebrating her 30th birthday at Jingle Ball, Taylor Swift announced Sunday that she has booked a headlining slot at the 2020 Glastonbury Festival.

The Lover singer will make her Glastonbury debut by filling the prestigious Sunday night slot at the U.K. festival, which is marking its 50th anniversary in 2020. Swift joins previously announced Saturday headliner Paul McCartney and Diana Ross, who will perform before Swift Sunday in the “Legends” slot.

Glastonbury organizer Michael Eavis said of Swift, “She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”

Emily Eavis added, “Taylor is one of the biggest and best artists on the planet, and we’re just so pleased that she’s coming here to Worthy Farm to join us for our 50th birthday celebrations.

The already-sold-out Glastonbury has not yet announced its Friday headliner, but Emily Eavis stated it was a male artist performing at the festival for the first time; the BBC speculates that Kendrick Lamar is the favorite to land the Friday headlining gig.

While Swift won’t embark on a traditional tour in support of Lover — the singer has thus far only announced five U.S. shows for 2020, a gig at Atlanta’s Capital One Jam Fest and two concerts apiece at her bicoastal Lover Fest — the singer has already lined up numerous European festivals, including Denmark’s Roskilde, Lisbon’s NOS Alive, France’s Festival de Nimes and now Glastonbury.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.