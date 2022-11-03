fbpixel
'Immense Contribution'

Autographed Instruments From Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Set for Charity Auction

Guitars and drum equipment signed by Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Joan Jett, and many more to benefit MusiCares
Instruments autographed by many of the all-star artists that took part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will be auctioned off next week to raise money for MusiCares.

Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmates — including Dave Grohl — as well as guests like Stewart Copeland, Krist Novoselic, Joan Jett, Kesha, John Paul Jones, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Queen’s Brian May, and Roger Taylor, are among the rock legends to sign a bevy of guitars, basses, drum heads, and cymbals for the charity auction, which will take place as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons and Idols event starting Nov. 11.

The signature-filled instruments include a metallic blue Gibson Trini Lopez electric guitar, a black John Paul Jones Signature electric bass guitar, a white Fender Stratocaster signed by Nile Rodgers, and an Eddie Van Halen “Frankenstein” guitar signed by participating artists. The guitars all boast a pre-auction estimate between $6,000 and $8,000.

As for non-musical items, a one-of-a-kind 2022 Ram Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck, made in collaboration with Ram Truck and the Foo Fighters and featuring Hawkins insignias and Foo Fighters badging, will also hit the auction block with an $80,000 estimate.

Executive Director of MusiCares Laura Segura said in a statement, “MusiCares was honored to be the U.S. non-profit beneficiary for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, and we are proud to partner with Julien’s Auctions on this incredible collection. We are dedicated to helping the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world, and this auction continues the beautiful celebration of Taylor’s life and his immense contribution to the music industry.”

