See Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Perform Emotional ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane performed with Foo Fighters to deliver an emotional rendition of “My Hero” Saturday at the London tribute concert in honor of his late father.

On a night where the Foo Fighters employed a “revolving door” of all-star drummers — Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more — during their Wembley Stadium set, the final drummer of the evening was, fittingly, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, who has long followed in his father’s footsteps behind the kit.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and let me tell you I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family.” Dave Grohl told the audience.

“And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert also featured Paul McCartney’s first-ever live performance of the Beatles’ “Oh! Darling,” the reunion of Them Crooked Vultures and a parade of one-night-only supergroups, including Liam Gallagher leading the Foo Fighters through a pair of Oasis songs, Hawkins’ side projects Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders combining forces along with Kesha and the Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich rocking out with the Foos, Grohl drumming for Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson and more.

Foo Fighters and an as-yet-unannounced lineup of all-star artists will return to the stage Sept. 27 for another Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Proceeds from both shows will benefit Music Support and MusiCares.