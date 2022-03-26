 Lars Ulrich, Axl Rose, Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins - Rolling Stone
Lars Ulrich, Axl Rose, Ringo Starr and More Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Travis Barker, Brian Wilson, Kiss and Jimmy Page all remember beloved Foo Fighters drummer following his death at the age of 50

**FILE PHOTO** Taylor Hawkins Has Passed Away. NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Taylor Hawkins of Chevy Metal performs during BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2019 in Napa, California. Photo: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX**FILE PHOTO** Taylor Hawkins Has Passed Away. NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Taylor Hawkins of Chevy Metal performs during BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2019 in Napa, California. Photo: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Taylor Hawkins

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx

Lars Ulrich, Axl Rose, Ringo Starr and more paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins as the music world turned to social media to remember the Foo Fighters drummer following his shocking and sudden death Friday at the age of 50.

“Thank you Taylor.. Thank you for always having the biggest warmest smile on your face and for lighting up every room with your infectious energy and good vibes,” Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich wrote in a series of tweets.

“At BottleRock recently, I had the best seat in the house right above you and once again stood in amazement watching as you effortlessly steered Foo Fighters through a two hour festival set with the perfect balance of swing, swagger, bounce and insane chops.”

Ulrich continued, “Your phone call a week ago touched and inspired me and I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words…. ‘Drummers stick together!’ Damn right brother.  Except now the community is lesser without you.”

Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose and Slash also remembered Hawkins. “Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins,” Rose tweeted. “He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him! Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona. Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.” Slash added, “Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I’ve no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends.”

Music legends like Ringo Starr and Brian Wilson were also among the outpouring of tributes. “God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love,” Starr wrote, while Wilson tweeted, “I’m heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins. He was such a nice young man. Love & Mercy to Taylor’s family and friends.” (In 2007, Hawkins reworked Dennis Wilson’s “Holy Man” for the 30th anniversary edition of Pacific Ocean Blue.)

Many in the drumming community also paid tribute to the universally beloved Hawkins. “Stunned & heartbroken,” Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg wrote. “Taylor, you were one of a kind. One of the sweetest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. Thank you for your kindness, and the ferocity with which you played your drums. My love and condolences to @foofighters, Taylor’s family and loved ones.”

Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy tweeted, “In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family.”

Questlove also remembered Hawkins, the “coolest dude ever,” on Instagram:

Hawkins died Friday in Bogota, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform Friday night. No cause of death was given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement Friday night. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

