 Podcast: Taylor Hawkins on Stage Fright, Drugs, Dave Grohl - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff to Sing for Willie Nelson at 'To Willie' Birthday Concert
Home Music Music News

‘We Gotta Be a F-ckin’ Arena-Rock Band’: How Taylor Hawkins Helped Foo Fighters Conquer the World

The late drummer gives an unvarnished account of his years in Foo Fighters on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor HawkinsTaylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters attends the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Hawkins tells the entire story of his years with Foo Fighters and his brotherhood with Dave Grohl in never-before-heard audio on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. It includes the time early in his tenure when Dave Grohl told the late drummer, “This is how it is. It’s my fucking band. If you don’t like it, fucking beat it,” and Hawkins actually quit the band — for all of 24 hours.

To hear the whole entire interview, which was Hawkins’ final in-person conversation with Rolling Stone, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. (You can also read it here.)

Among many other subjects, Hawkins explains how he pushed the band to go bigger as a live act. “‘We gotta be a fucking arena-rock band,'” Hawkins recalls telling his bandmates. “We can do it. And Dave already did it with Nirvana without even thinking about it. And the Foo Fighters were getting there.” Hawkins also talks about drugs, stage fright, the difference in drum styles between him and Grohl, and much more.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Won't Perform at Grammys Following Taylor Hawkins' Death
'He was 50 Years Old Going on Eight': Stewart Copeland on Taylor Hawkins' Childlike Joy

Related Stories

beatles in india
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Rolling Stone Music Now, Taylor Hawkins

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.