Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney Drop New Songs as NHC

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney have joined forces for new band NHC. The group have released a video for their new song “Feed the Cruel” as well as shared another song called “Better Move On.”

The trio came together in the last year. Hawkins had previously played with Chaney in Alanis Morissette’s band in the mid-Nineties, and the new band gave Hawkins the opportunity to play with Navarro, whom he called “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock,” according to a statement. Hawkins serves double duty as drummer and singer in NHC.

In a black-and-white video clip, the trio perform the rocking “Feed the Cruel” with Hawkins on vocal lead and drums, Navarro on guitar and providing backing vocals, and Chaney on bass. “Doesn’t feel the same/Memories play games,” Hawkins sings. “All your guilty pleasures lead the path to the insane.” Their other track, “Better Move On,” addresses learning to quit when one is ahead, in love and life.

The newly-formed band will make their live debut at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on October 2nd.