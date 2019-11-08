Taylor Hawkins Taps Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell for Bizarre ‘I Really Blew It’ Video

Taylor Hawkins has shared his guest-filled new video for “I Really Blew It,” the first video from the Foo Fighters drummer and the Coattail Riders’ just-released new album Get the Money.

Like the album itself, “I Really Blew It” features appearances by Hawkins’ fellow Foo Dave Grohl — here a disembodied head in the fireplace that delivers the song’s title — as well as Perry Farrell, who fronts a miniaturized band in the bizarre visual. To complete the “1970s late-night music video TV show vibe,” “I Really Blew It” also features a Hall & Oates spoof.

On Get the Money, Hawkins and the Coattail Riders — bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist Brent Woods and John Lousteau — recruit fellow Foo Fighters Grohl (“Middle Child“) and Pat Smear, Queen’s Roger Taylor, Duff McKagan and Chrissie Hynde (title track “Get the Money”), Joe Walsh and Nancy Wilson (“Crossed the Line“), Perry Farrell, Yes singer Jon Davison and LeAnn Rimes. The album, Hawkins’ first solo release since his 2016 EP KOTA, arrived Friday.