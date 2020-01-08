 Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders Perform Two Songs on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Watch Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders Perform Two Songs on ‘Kimmel’

The band was joined by Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl

Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two recent tracks, “Middle Child” and “I Really Blew It.” The band was joined by Dave Grohl on drums for “Middle Child” and got a vocal boost from Perry Farrell on “I Really Blew It,” both of which appear on the band’s recent album Get the Money.

Get the Money, Hawkins’ third album with the Coattail Riders, dropped in November. The album features an array of cameos, including Grohl, Farrell, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson and Chrissie Hynde. Earlier this week Hawkins released a music video for “Middle Child,” which features unicorn-themed imagery, vintage MTV green screens and Hawkins’ real-life daughter Annabelle.

While Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders don’t have any upcoming tour dates announced, Foo Fighters, Hawkins’ main band, will be touring in select cities this year. The band will appear as part of Pharrell Williams’ Something In the Water festival in April and will headline Boston Calling in May.

 

