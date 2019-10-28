Taylor Hawkins Enlists Dave Grohl for New Glam-Rock Song ‘Middle Child’

Taylor Hawkins recruits Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl for “Middle Child,” a glam-rock cut from the former’s upcoming album with the Coattail Riders, Get the Money.

Grohl and Brent Woods power the track with a distorted, trebly guitar riff. Chris Chaney contributes a fuzzy bass line, and Hawkins adds both a propulsive drum part and harmonized vocals that recall the multi-tracked grandeur of vintage Queen. “How I love you, middle child/I see angels when you smile,” he belts on the chorus. “When I look into your eyes, I could stay forever with you while the day turns into night as we drift slowly to the sky.”

Get the Money, out November 8th, also features the previously issued title-track (featuring Chrissie Hynde, Joe Walsh and Duff McKagan) and “Crossed the Line” (featuring Grohl and Yes singer Jon Davison). The album includes guest spots from Nancy Wilson, Perry Farrell, LeAnn Rimes, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters/Germs/Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear and Level 42 singer Mark King.

The record is Hawkins’ third with the Coattail Riders, following their self-titled 2006 debut and 2010’s Red Light Fever. Foo Fighters released their latest LP, Concrete and Gold, in 2017, and they’ve issued several archival projects in recent months.