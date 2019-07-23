×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next The Vivian Girls Come Out Swinging Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tay-K Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison Following Murder Conviction

Young rapper was found guilty for a home invasion that led to a murder last week, and was officially sentenced on Tuesday

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rapper Tay-K was found guilty of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery stemming from a July 2016 incident.

Tay-K, real name Taymor McIntyre, was sentenced to 55 years in prison and fined $10,000 by a Tarrant County jury for a 2016 home invasion and the subsequent murder of Ethan Walker, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. McIntyre was also sentenced for three additional counts of aggravated robbery. He will concurrently serve a 30-year prison sentence for the first, and 13 years each for the remaining two counts from the same robbery. McIntyre potentially faced five to 99 years in prison for each guilty count.

In July 2016, McIntyre was part of a home invasion that left 21-year-old, Ethan Walker, dead and injured Zachary Beloate. “It wasn’t part of the plan. The plan was robbery. Not killing,” Jeff Kearney, one of McIntyre’s defense attorneys told the jury, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In 2017, McIntyre went viral after releasing the video for “The Race.” The song was based on the real life event of the young rapper cutting off his ankle bracelet and fleeing home arrest ahead of a court hearing. He was eventually apprehended by U.S. Marshals in New Jersey the same day the song’s video was posted. “I was tryna beat a case/But I ain’t beat that case, bitch, I did the race,” he raps in one of the most infamous lines from the song, which peaked at number 44 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad