Tate McRae Just Couldn’t Help Herself on New Single ‘Uh Oh’

Tate McRae has mastered the art of making bad decisions. On her latest single, “Uh Oh,” the Canadian pop star runs through the cyclical nature of a complicated relationship that both she and her friends have down to a science.

It goes something like this: McRae swears off her situationship, then becomes a little intrigued by the slate of texts and missed calls. From there, one thing leads to another, and – once she’s had a few drinks – she finds herself right back where she started: heading back to their place.

“Tomorrow I’ll be sick, but tonight I’m numb,” McRae sings over bass-heavy production from hitmaker Louis Bell. “Uh-oh, now we can just pretend/We won’t do it again, again, again.” She just can’t help herself.

“‘Uh Oh’ is so different from all my other songs, and that’s what makes me so excited about it,” the singer shared in a statement. “It talks about the flirty, lighthearted feeling of constantly going back to someone and the adrenaline that goes along with it.”

Like some of the biggest hits in her catalog, including the angst-filled “She’s All I Wanna Be” and the brooding “Feel Like Shit,” McRae’s latest single was first offered up as a preview to her TikTok audience of 4.3 million followers, who fervently itched for its release.

“Uh Oh” marks McRae’s first release since the arrival of her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in May. The 13-track record, which explores the woes of heartbreak and vulnerability, was rooted in natural growing pains and the aftermath of a hard breakup.

“I’m terrified because I don’t open up that much to people in real life. I have a hard time trusting people,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “People wouldn’t see all these sides of me if they were to just meet me in person. I think that people are going to really get an inside look at what I’ve been going through as an 18-year-old.”

Now, McRae is having a bit more fun. “Feisty Tate is back,” she captioned one of her TikTok teasers.