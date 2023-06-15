Tate McRae Gets Ready to Take Off on ‘Are We Flying’ North American Tour

Tate McRae released her debut album last year, titled I Used to Think I Could Fly. The record itself features soaring highs, like the envy-heavy single “She’s All I Wanna Be,” and emotional lows, such as “Feel Like Shit.” She wasn’t sure if she could fly then, but now she’s preparing to take flight on the Are We Flying tour.

The 20-date North American tour is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 in Chicago and will wrap on Oct. 13 in Seattle. McRae will make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, and more.

The pop singer has recruited singer and rapper Charlieonnafriday to join the tour as support for the full slate of dates. Trending ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel’s Unknowing #Scandoval Accomplice Tells All Jesse Malin Suffered a Rare Spinal Stroke. He's Determined to Walk and Dance Again ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Is Remarkably Captivating Trump’s Advisers Want Tom Fitton to Butt Out: Report

General sale for the Are We Flying tour will begin on Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m., however, only limited quantities will be released during that sale. Most tickets will be made available for purchase during the Citi Advance presale and the Artist Advance presale, both available through Ticketmaster. Presale registration is available now through Sunday, June 18, at 10 p.m. PST.

Tate McRae Are We Flying North American Tour Dates

Sept. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sept. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sept. 16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

Sept. 18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 20 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sept. 27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 29 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sept. 30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

Oct. 2 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct. 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Oct. 11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre