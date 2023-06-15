Tate McRae Gets Ready to Take Off on ‘Are We Flying’ North American Tour
Tate McRae released her debut album last year, titled I Used to Think I Could Fly. The record itself features soaring highs, like the envy-heavy single “She’s All I Wanna Be,” and emotional lows, such as “Feel Like Shit.” She wasn’t sure if she could fly then, but now she’s preparing to take flight on the Are We Flying tour.
The 20-date North American tour is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 in Chicago and will wrap on Oct. 13 in Seattle. McRae will make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, and more.
The pop singer has recruited singer and rapper Charlieonnafriday to join the tour as support for the full slate of dates.
Trending
General sale for the Are We Flying tour will begin on Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m., however, only limited quantities will be released during that sale. Most tickets will be made available for purchase during the Citi Advance presale and the Artist Advance presale, both available through Ticketmaster. Presale registration is available now through Sunday, June 18, at 10 p.m. PST.
Tate McRae Are We Flying North American Tour Dates
Sept. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sept. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sept. 16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
Sept. 18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 20 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sept. 27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 29 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Sept. 30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater
Oct. 2 – Denver, CO @ Summit
Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Oct. 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Oct. 11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
More News
-
-
-
See John Williams Conduct Surprise Set at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Premiere
- Maestro of the Movies
- By
-
-