Tanya Tucker Recruits Brandi Carlile for New Album ‘Sweet Western Sound’

Newly-announced Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker will release her latest album, Sweet Western Sound, on June 2, a record that finds her reuniting with production collaborators Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. The country musician has shared the first preview of their latest efforts with the lead single “Kindness.”

“‘Sweet Western Sound’ is another revelation, and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor. It’s always a trip working with Brandi and Shooter,” Tucker shared in a statement, referencing her first go-round with them on her 2019 comeback album. “I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after ‘While I’m Livin’’… But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re magic together, and I’m starting to believe her.”

“Kindness” appears as the second song on the ten-track album, written by Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Tucker’s co-writing comes in alongside the late Billy Joe Shaver on the album’s opening track “Tanya,” alongside Shooter Jennings on “Letter to Linda,” and alongside Carlile on “The List” and “Ready as I’ll Never Be.”

Tucker was initially reluctant to work with Carlile before locking in on While I’m Livin, which scored her a Grammy Award for Best Country Album and Best Country Song for “Bring My Flowers Now.” Now, in addition to co-writing and co-producing Sweet Western Sound, Carlile is listed as a featured artist on “Breakfast in Birmingham,” which she penned with Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Earlier this week, Tucker joined the Country Music Hall of Fame as the Veteran Era inductee, reflecting on her decades-long presence in the genre. She and Patty Loveless, also inducted alongside Bob McDill, mark the first time since 2011 that two solo women have been inducted in one year.

“All I want, all I’ve ever wanted, was just an opportunity to be heard,” Tucker told Rolling Stone in 2021. “Not to close me off and not to categorize me — just to let everybody hear me, man. They don’t have to like me, but they might, you know? I’m greedy. I just want an opportunity to gather up some more fans. The more I have, the better I like it.”

Tanya Tucker Sweet Western Sound Tracklist:

1. Tanya (written by Billy Joe Shaver, Tanya Tucker)

2. Kindness (written by Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

3. Breakfast In Birmingham featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin)

4. Waltz Across a Moment (written by Shooter Jennings)

5. Ready As I’ll Never Be (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

6. The List (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

7. Letter To Linda (written by Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings)

8. City of Gold (written by JT Nero)

9. That Wasn’t Me (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

10. When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Do the Cowboys Go?) (written by Billy Don Burns, Craig Dillingham)