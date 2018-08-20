Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

New Orleans funk-soul group Tank and the Bangas and bounce rap pioneer Big Freedia announced a co-headlining North American tour. The joint trek, featuring support from jazz-funk outfit Naughty Professor, launches October 20th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and concludes November 9th in Berkley, California.

Tickets are on sale now via Tank and the Bangas’ official website. The band also have standalone dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall; their next date is Wednesday, August 22nd in Morrison, Colorado.

Tank and the Bangas broke out with their 2017 single “Quick,” which won NPR’s Tiny Desk contest, and their recently issued “Smoke.Netflix.Chill.” They are currently working on a follow-up to their 2013 debut LP, Think Tank.

The quintet spoke to Rolling Stone about their unique fusion of funk, gospel, spoken-word, hip-hop and soul. “I kinda feel like we take church on the road,” said frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball of the band’s style.

Big Freedia recently appeared on Drake’s single “Nice for What” and released her Third Ward Bounce EP.

Tank and the Bangas Tour Dates

August 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 24 -Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

August 25 – Québec City, Canada @ Wanderlust: Québec City

August 26 – Cleveland, OH @ InCuya Music Festival

September 8 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

September 24 – Cologne, Germany @ Gloria Theater

September 25 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom Frankfurt

September 26 – Berlin-Altglienicke, Germany @ Festaal Kreuzberg

September 27 – Munich, Germany @ Ampere

October 3 – Camden, London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

October 4 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

October 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

October 9 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Annabel

October 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

October 21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

October 23 – Boston, MA @ Royale (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

October 25 – Toronto, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

October 26 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

October 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

October 30 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

October 31 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

November 2 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

November 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

November 5 – Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

November 6 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

November 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

November 9 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall (with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor)

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA