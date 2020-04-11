 Tangiers Blues Band, Gary Clark Jr. to Stream Gigs for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
Tangiers Blues Band, Gary Clark Jr. to Stream Concerts for COVID-19 Relief

Benefit Concert for the Frontline Healthcare Workers of Weill Cornell Medicine streaming tonight

Three concerts by the Tangiers Blues Band, including one featuring Gary Clark Jr., will stream Saturday in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The virtual Benefit Concert for the Frontline Healthcare Workers of Weill Cornell Medicine will feature a pair of Tangiers Blues Band shows from Massachusetts’ Egremont Barn in August 2019 and December 2019, plus their February 2020 gig at the Sunset Marquis for a Morrison Hotel Gallery event, the latter show featuring Clark Jr. sitting in with the Tangiers Blues Band.

The stream begins Saturday, April 11th at 8 p.m. on both the Egremont Barn’s Facebook and official website. Donations during the livestream will be made to Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City via the COVID-19 Tangiers Blues Band Benefit fund.

“New York City is an epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. And that means that Weill Cornell Medicine is fighting on the front lines of this pandemic,” Tangiers Blues Band said in a statement. “Your support of their efforts is urgently and immediately needed.”

