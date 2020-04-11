Tangiers Blues Band, Gary Clark Jr. to Stream Concerts for COVID-19 Relief

Three concerts by the Tangiers Blues Band, including one featuring Gary Clark Jr., will stream Saturday in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The virtual Benefit Concert for the Frontline Healthcare Workers of Weill Cornell Medicine will feature a pair of Tangiers Blues Band shows from Massachusetts’ Egremont Barn in August 2019 and December 2019, plus their February 2020 gig at the Sunset Marquis for a Morrison Hotel Gallery event, the latter show featuring Clark Jr. sitting in with the Tangiers Blues Band.

The stream begins Saturday, April 11th at 8 p.m. on both the Egremont Barn’s Facebook and official website. Donations during the livestream will be made to Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City via the COVID-19 Tangiers Blues Band Benefit fund.

“New York City is an epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. And that means that Weill Cornell Medicine is fighting on the front lines of this pandemic,” Tangiers Blues Band said in a statement. “Your support of their efforts is urgently and immediately needed.”