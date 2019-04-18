Tangerine Dream Unearth ‘Phaedra’ Outtakes for Massive Seventies Box Set

Revered progressive electronic act Tangerine Dream have collected previously unheard outtakes, live footage, 5.1 surround sound versions and newly remastered studio tracks for the upcoming box set In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973 – 1979, out June 14th via UMC-Virgin. The 16-CD/2-Blu-Ray Ultra Deluxe version collects the band’s seven albums recorded for the Virgin label during their influential streak in the decade: Phaedra, Rubycon, Ricochet, Stratosfear, Encore, Cyclone and Force Majeure.

Also included are two discs of stereo outtakes from the Phaedra sessions at the Manor Studios in Oxfordshire, England, along with 5.1 versions of Phaedra, Ricochet and the full, previously unissued soundtrack to the theatrical play Oedipus Tyrannus (all mixed by modern prog giant Steven Wilson).

The visual component includes 35 minutes of footage from the German band’s 1975 BBC concert at Coventry Cathedral and the previously unreleased television documentary Signale aus der Schwäbischen Strasse (featuring live performances and band interviews). In addition to the box set, the release campaign will include single-disc and digital versions of the remastered albums, including the bonus tracks.

Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese was the band’s sole continuous member up through his January 2015 death. The group carried forward, issuing the LP Quantum Gate in 2017.

Tangerine Dream – In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973 – 1979 Track List

CD One:

Phaedra (1974)

1. “Phaedra”

2. “Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares”

3. “Moments of a Visionary”

4. “Sequent C”

Bonus tracks:

5. “Phaedra” (Steven Wilson stereo remix)

6. “Sequent C” (Steven Wilson stereo remix)

CD Two:

November 1973 – Phaedra Outtakes Volume 1

1. “2nd Day”

2. “Flute Organ Piece”

3. “Phaedra Out-Take version 2A”

All tracks previously unreleased

CD Three:

November 1973 – Phaedra Outtakes Volume 2

1. “Phaedra Out-Take 1”

2. “Phaedra Out-Take 2B”

3. “2nd Side piece 1”

4. “2nd Side piece 2”

5. “Organ piece”

All tracks previously unreleased

CD Four:

Live at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London – 16th June 1974

1. “The Victoria Palace Concert Part One”

Previously unreleased

CD Five:

Live at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London – 16th June 1974

1. “The Victoria Palace Concert Part Two”

2. “The Victoria Palace Concert – Encore”

Both tracks Previously unreleased

CD Six:

Oedipus Tyrannus – recorded in July 1974

1. “Overture”

2. “Act 1”

3. “Act 2: Battle”

4. “Act 2: Baroque”

5. “Act 2: Zeus”

6. “Act 3”

All tracks previously unreleased

Mixed by Steven Wilson

CD Seven:

Live at the Rainbow, London – 27th October 1974

1. “Introduction by John Peel”

2. “The Rainbow Concert Part One”

3. “The Rainbow Concert Part Two”

All tracks previously unreleased

CD Eight:

Live at the Rainbow, London – 27th October 1974

1. “The Rainbow Concert Part Three”

2. “The Rainbow Concert Encore”

Both tracks previously unreleased

CD Nine:

Rubycon (1975)

1. “Rubycon Part One”

2. “Rubycon Part Two”

Bonus track:

3. “Rubycon (extended introduction)”

Previously unreleased

Mixed by Steven Wilson

CD 10:

The Royal Albert Hall, London 2nd April 1975

“The Royal Albert Hall Concert – Part One”



CD 11:

‘The Royal Albert Hall, London 2nd April 1975

1. “The Royal Albert Hall Concert – Part Two”

2. “The Royal Albert Hall Concert – Encore”

CD 12:

Ricochet (1975)

1. “Ricochet Part One”

2. “Ricochet Part Two”

Bonus tracks:

3. “Ricochet Part One”

4. “Ricochet Part Two”

Both tracks Steven Wilson new stereo remixes

CD 13:

Stratosfear (1976)

1. “Stratosfear”

2. “The Big Sleep in Search of Hades”

3. “3am at the Border of the Marsh from Okefenokee”

4. “Invisible Limits”

Bonus tracks:

5. “Coventry Cathedral – The Original Film Soundtrack” (recorded 1975)

Previously unreleased (other than original broadcast)

6. “Stratosfear”

7. The Big Sleep in Search of Hades”

A & B-sides of promotional-only 1976 single

CD 14:

Encore (1977)

1. “Cherokee Lane”

2. “Monolight”

3. “Cold Water Canyon”

4. “Desert Dream”

Bonus tracks:

5. “Encore”

6. “Hobo March”

A & B-sides of seven-inch 1977 single

CD 15:

Cyclone (1978)

1. “Bent Cold Sidewalk”

2. “Rising Runner Missed by Endless Sender”

3. “Madrigal Meridian”

Bonus tracks:

4. “Haunted Heights”

5. “Barryl Blue”

Taken from the 1980 compilation ‘70 – ‘80

CD 16:

Force Majeure (1979)

1. “Force Majeure”

2. “Cloudburst Flight”

3. “Thru Metamorphic Rocks”

Bonus track:

4. “Chimes and Chains”

Taken from the 1980 compilation ‘70 – ‘80

Disc 17 – Blu-Ray:

Phaedra

1. “Phaedra”

2. “Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares”

3. “Moments of a Visionary”

4. “Sequent C”

All tracks 5.1 Surround Sound & 96 kHz / 24-bit stereo mixes by Steven Wilson

Oedipus Tyrannus – recorded July 1974

1. “Overture”

2. “Act 1”

3. “Act 2: Battle”

4. “Act 2: Baroque”

5. “Act 2: Zeus”

6. “Act 3”

All tracks 5.1 Surround Sound & 96 kHz / 24-bit stereo mixes by Steven Wilson

Disc 18 – Blu-Ray:

Ricochet

1. “Ricochet Part One”

2. “Ricochet Part Two”

Both tracks 5.1 Surround Sound & 96 kHz / 24-bit stereo mixes by Steven Wilson

Visual content:

1. Tangerine Dream at Coventry Cathedral

From BBC TV Old Grey Whistle Test – October 3rd, 1976

Previously unreleased (other than original broadcast)

2. Signale aus der Schwäbischen Strasse – (44.44)

Tangerine Dream documentary & performance from NDR / SFB TV Germany — broadcast May 23rd, 1976

Previously unreleased (other than original German broadcast)