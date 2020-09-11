Tangerine Dream to Release ‘The Keep’ Score in Early Eighties Box Set

Tangerine Dream will finally officially release their score for the 1983 film The Keep as part of a 10-CD box set collecting the electronic music group’s early Eighties releases.

Pilots of Purple Twilight: The Virgin Recordings 1980 – 1983 collects five Tangerine Dream albums — Tangram, Exit, White Eagle, Logos Live and Hyperbore — plus a pair of beloved soundtracks the group made for Michael Mann’s films Thief and The Keep; the latter score, although oft-bootlegged, has never been officially been released, making it a “holy grail” among fans of Tangerine Dream.

Each of the albums has been remastered from the original tapes and enhanced by new stereo mixes. Pilots of Purple Twilight will also boast four discs of unreleased music and other rarities, including a full November 1982 concert from London’s Dominion Theatre, the band’s score for The Soldier and their Risky Business soundtrack contributions (including “Love on a Real Train“), and the extended version of Thief’s “Dr. Destructo,” previously only heard in promotional materials for that 1981 film.

The 10-CD box set version, out October 30th and available to preorder now, also comes with a hard-back book with a new essay along with rare photographs and memorabilia. The albums themselves will also be available individually as well as digitally.

Pilots of Purple Twilight follows the 2019 release of Tangerine Dream’s similarly massive retrospective In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973 – 1979.

