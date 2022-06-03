 Watch Tame Impala Cover The Strokes' 'Last Night' at Primavera Sound - Rolling Stone
Tame Impala Covers ‘Last Night’ at Primavera Sound After The Strokes Cancel Set

Famed Spanish festival, which kicked off Thursday, is celebrating its 20th anniversary

After a positive COVID case sidelined The Strokes from their headlining appearance at Spain’s Primavera Sound, Tame Impala paid homage to the groundbreaking New York rock outfit by offering fans a rendition of “Last Night” at the festival Thursday.

“We have tried everything,” festival organizers wrote of The Strokes’ cancellation in a statement, adding, “you can’t always get what you want.” The Strokes say they will perform during weekend two of the festival as scheduled.

Tame Impala, the project of Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, headlined Primavera Sound’s opening day alongside slacker rock icons Pavement. The trendsetting festival, which now hosts satellite events in cities around the world, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Last month, Tame Impala joined forced with Diana Ross and hotly tipped producer Jack Antonoff for “Turn Up the Sunshine” — a new track written for the upcoming animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru. The band will tour Europe throughout the summer before heading to Australia last this year.

 

In This Article: Tame Impala, The Strokes

