Tame Impala Previews ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ With Lil Yachty Remix

Tame Impala, Kevin Parker’s music project, has announced The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set. It arrives on February 18th, 2022 via Interscope and is available for preorder.

It features B-sides, remixes, and extended versions of songs from his 2020’s The Slow Rush. The physical version comes with two transparent red LPs, along with a 40-page booklet and a The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Among the songs appearing on the set are the original and remix versions of the pre-album single “Patience” and “Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix).”

“It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song,” Lil Yachty said in a statement.

Parker and his band are in the midst of their Rushium Trials tour. Their next date is October 31st at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, which runs through November. Tame Impala are also set to play the recently announced Innings Festival at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 26th and 27th, 2022 along with Foo Fighters and St. Vincent.