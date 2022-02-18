Hear Tame Impala’s Psychedelic New Song ‘The Boat I Row’

Tame Impala have released a previously unheard song, “The Boat I Row,” from the deluxe box set edition of the group’s 2020 album, The Slow Rush. The B-side is a pulsating, atmospheric track that evokes the best of the Australian band’s signature psych-rock song.

The deluxe edition of the Grammy-nominated album, out today, includes several B-sides, including “The Boat I Row,” as well as remixes and extended versions of songs from the record — including the pre-album single “Patience” in its original and remixed form. The group previously shared “No Choice” and “Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)” from the release.

Tame Impala will embark on a headlining tour of North America this spring in continued support of The Slow Rush. The tour kicks off March 7 in Pittsburgh, Penn. before wrapping in Nashville on March 23. The band is also slated to play several scattered festival dates this year.

Last year, Tame Impala released a short film documenting the making of 2010’s InnerSpeaker Memories, along with a deluxe, four-LP reissue of the band’s seminal album.