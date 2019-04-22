Tame Impala Announce North American Summer Tour

Days after dazzling Coachella by bringing out A$AP Rocky for “Sunflowers,” Tame Impala have announced a North American summer tour.
While playing the festival circuit—including Primavera Sound, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza—the Australian psych-band will kick off North America starting July 26th in Toronto. They’ll hit the Northeast in late August, playing their first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden on August 21st.
Tame Impala released two new singles last month, “Patience” and “Borderline,” the latter of which was debuted on SNL. Though this marks the band’s first new music since 2015’s Currents, an official album release date has yet to be announced.
General tickets go on sale Friday, April 26th.
Tame Impala Tour
May 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
May 3 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
May 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 6 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
May 7 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
May 11 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Festival
May 25 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
May 31 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival
June 1 — Paris, France @ We Love Green
June 5 — Gotenberg, Sweden @ Garden
June 6 — Aarhus, Denmark @ NorthSide
June 8 — London, UK @ 02 Arena
June 21 — Sheebel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
June 22 — Neuhausen ob eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
June 24 — Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom
June 26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 26 — Pilton, England @ Glastonbury
July 19-21 — Wooyung, Australia @ Splendour In The Grass
July 26 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 27 & 28 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
July 30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
August 1-4 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
August 13 — Berlin, Germany @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide
August 8 — Oslo, Norway @ Oya Fest
August 9 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
August 14 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
August 15 — Rennes, France @ La Route Du Rock
August 16 — Walibi Holland, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival
August 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 24 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem