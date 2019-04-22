Tame Impala Announce North American Summer Tour

Days after dazzling Coachella by bringing out A$AP Rocky for “Sunflowers,” Tame Impala have announced a North American summer tour.

While playing the festival circuit—including Primavera Sound, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza—the Australian psych-band will kick off North America starting July 26th in Toronto. They’ll hit the Northeast in late August, playing their first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden on August 21st.

Tame Impala released two new singles last month, “Patience” and “Borderline,” the latter of which was debuted on SNL. Though this marks the band’s first new music since 2015’s Currents, an official album release date has yet to be announced.

General tickets go on sale Friday, April 26th.

Tame Impala Tour



May 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

May 3 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 6 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

May 7 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

May 11 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Festival

May 25 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

May 31 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival

June 1 — Paris, France @ We Love Green

June 5 — Gotenberg, Sweden @ Garden

June 6 — Aarhus, Denmark @ NorthSide

June 8 — London, UK @ 02 Arena

June 21 — Sheebel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

June 22 — Neuhausen ob eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

June 24 — Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom

June 26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 26 — Pilton, England @ Glastonbury

July 19-21 — Wooyung, Australia @ Splendour In The Grass

July 26 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 27 & 28 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

July 30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

August 1-4 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 13 — Berlin, Germany @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide

August 8 — Oslo, Norway @ Oya Fest

August 9 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

August 14 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

August 15 — Rennes, France @ La Route Du Rock

August 16 — Walibi Holland, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

August 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 24 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem