Tame Impala to Appear as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest in March

Tame Impala is set to make their Saturday Night Live debut as musical guests on the NBC series March 30th. The psych-rock band will be joined by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who will make her hosting debut that night.

Tame Impala is set to have a busy year, headlining this year’s Coachella in April and playing a handful of festivals and U.S. headlining shows.

The Australian rockers dropped their last album Currents in 2015, but frontman Kevin Parker has kept busy, remixing Miguel’s track “Waves” on his EP Rogue Waves in 2016 and collaborating with Lady Gaga on her 2016 album Joanne. Parker assisted on the album’s lead single “Perfect Illusion” alongside Gaga, Mark Ronson and BloodPop.

In October 2018, Travis Scott recruited Parker and John Mayer to form an unlikely supergroup for his SNL performance of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder.”

Following SNL‘s tweet about the band’s appearance on the show, Tame Impala shared an Instagram video from the studio teasing new music.