Tame Impala Announces ‘Phase 1 Rushium Trials’ Tour Dates

First leg of tour for 2020’s The Slow Rush will kick off at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Festival in September

tame impala rushium trials tour

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Sound System performs on stage on March 6, 2021 in Perth, Australia.

Matt Jelonek/WireImage

After a mysterious teaser appeared earlier this week, Tame Impala have announced Phase 1 of their Rushium Trials, the band’s official tour for their 2020 album The Slow Rush. Although the album was released in February 2020, the tour was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour kicks off September 4th at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, followed by a September 7th show at the United Center in Chicago. The North American leg will run through at least November, with a final show on November 9th at Dallas, Texas’ American Airlines Center; in addition to the U.S. dates, Tame Impala will perform in Toronto, Canada, on a date to be announced.

The Phase 1 Rushium Trials include two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with Perfume Genius as the opener. More special guests on the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tame Impala Phase 1 Rushium Trials Tour Dates

September 4 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
September 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 10 – George, WA @ The Gorge
September 12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
September 18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
September 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
November 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
November 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
November 9 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
DATE TBD – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

