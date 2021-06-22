Tame Impala Announces ‘Phase 1 Rushium Trials’ Tour Dates

After a mysterious teaser appeared earlier this week, Tame Impala have announced Phase 1 of their Rushium Trials, the band’s official tour for their 2020 album The Slow Rush. Although the album was released in February 2020, the tour was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour kicks off September 4th at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, followed by a September 7th show at the United Center in Chicago. The North American leg will run through at least November, with a final show on November 9th at Dallas, Texas’ American Airlines Center; in addition to the U.S. dates, Tame Impala will perform in Toronto, Canada, on a date to be announced.

The Phase 1 Rushium Trials include two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with Perfume Genius as the opener. More special guests on the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tame Impala Phase 1 Rushium Trials Tour Dates

September 4 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 10 – George, WA @ The Gorge

September 12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

September 18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

September 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

November 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

November 7 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

November 9 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

DATE TBD – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena