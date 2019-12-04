Hear Tame Impala’s Sprawling New Song ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker pays homage to his late father in their new song “Posthumous Forgiveness.” It will appear on the band’s upcoming The Slow Rush, which is the follow-up to 2015’s Currents. Their new 12-song LP is due February 14th.

The sprawling song, which Parker wrote and produced, is awash in a haze of memories as it opens. “Ever since I was a small boy/No one else compared to you, no way,” he sings over a melancholic, psychedelic-tipped soundscape. “I always thought heroes stay close/Whenever troubled times arose.”

Around four minutes in, the song switches from its trippy funk refrains into brighter melodic territory, which finds Parker reflecting on the things he wishes he could share with his father. “Wanna tell you ’bout the time/Wanna tell you ’bout my life,” he croons. “Wanna play you all my songs/Hear your voice sing along.”

“Posthumous Forgiveness” is the third single from their fourth studio album following their previously unveiled songs, “Borderline” and “It Might Be Time.”