Tame Impala Announces ‘Slow Rush’ Release Date, Tour With Perfume Genius

Kevin Parker, aka Tame Impala, has announced that his highly anticipated album The Slow Rush will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. He also shared a full North American tour schedule for next year, featuring special guest Perfume Genius. The new dates follow previously announced stops in California and Mexico in March.

The full tour kicks off March 9th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and concludes August 7th at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. Clairo will open for Tame Impala in San Diego, San Francisco and two nights at The Forum in Los Angeles; MGMT will open for two dates in Mexico; and Perfume Genius will open for the remainder of the tour kicking off in May.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, December 12th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Parker has released three singles from The Slow Rush: “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time” and “Posthumous Forgiveness.” His last album was 2015’s Currents.

Tame Impala The Slow Rush North American Tour Dates

March 9 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego w/ Clairo SOLD OUT

March 10 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum w/ Clairo SOLD OUT

March 11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum w/ Clairo

March 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center w/ Clairo SOLD OUT

March 19 – Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol w/ MGMT

March 21 – Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte w/ MGMT

May 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center w/ Perfume Genius

May 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum w/ Perfume Genius

May 31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Perfume Genius

June 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Perfume Genius

June 3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre w/ Perfume Genius

June 6 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena w/ Perfume Genius

June 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center w/ Perfume Genius

June 9 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena w/ Perfume Genius

June 11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena w/ Perfume Genius

June 12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ Perfume Genius

July 28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ Perfume Genius

July 30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center w/ Perfume Genius

August 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena w/ Perfume Genius

August 3 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center w/ Perfume Genius

August 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena w/ Perfume Genius

August 7 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre w/ Perfume Genius